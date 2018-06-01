Wanted Doncaster man caught by police

A Doncaster man wanted in connection with a string of alleged crimes has been caught by police

The force issued an appeal in April for the public to not approach Bradley Mills who was wanted in relation to a number of offences including an affray in December last year, criminal damage, a public order offence and a recall to prison.

But police said the 25-year-old Wheatley man was arrested by police last night.

