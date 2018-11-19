Warning after man followed girl from school in Sheffield

A warning has been issued after a man followed a girl as she left a Sheffield school.

The pupil was followed by a stranger after she left Handsworth Grange Community Sports College last Tuesday.

In a letter sent home to parents and carers with children at the school, headteacher Nicholas Parker said the incident ‘has been reported to the police’.

He said: “Please tell your child to always be careful on their way home from school, try not to walk home alone and if they are approached by anyone acting suspiciously to please inform parents and the police immediately.”

He urged children not to talk to strangers, not to get into a car unless it is with someone they know and not to go to a stranger’s house.