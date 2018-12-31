WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Sheffield estate ‘swarming with rats’ due to rubbish left on streets

A Sheffield estate is still ‘swarming with rats’ due to an ongoing issue with overflowing bins and fly-tipping, frustrated residents claim.

Shaun Outram is calling for Sheffield City Council to once again clean up Page Hall, and rid both himself and his neighbours of a vermin problem which has blighted the estate over recent years.

Litter in Page Hall. (Picture: Shaun Outram)

He says that despite measures previously put in place to tackle the underlying issue, the streets are still ‘alive with rodents’.

He said: “The detritus which has been dumped around the street bins has been cleared up, but there is more to replace it and there will be even more in the morning until the council come and clear it up yet again.

“This is what council tax is being spent on every day rather than being spent on parks and repairing and replenishing communal gardens - things that benefit the whole community.

Residents face a persistent problem with rats in Page Hall. (Picture: Shaun Outram)

“We have three dedicated street wardens who are supposed to patrol, spot and fine the culprits. They have been in the area over six months now but there has been no improvement. There are dead rats all over the estate.”

Mr Outram, who has lived on the estate for over 15 years, claims the number of rats he has killed has reached triple figures.

“I've had environment team leader out to see the area,” he added. “He is planning on more wide scale rat treatment after the New Year, but until the enforcement wardens stop folk piling their rubbish in the street I can't see anything having much effect.”

Litter in Page Hall. (Picture: Shaun Outram)

Page Hall has previously hit the headlines for its problem with litter and rats, with similar images showing bins overflowing with rubbish and dead vermin on the streets.

“It is just an invite to a feast for them,” Shaun added. “As well as foxes and other vermin - we even have seagulls in the area feeding on the filth.”

Mr Outram has now called on council leader Julie Dore to visit Page Hall and see the ‘filth’ for herself.

Residents face a persistent problem with rats in Page Hall. (Picture: Shaun Outram)

He said: “Ms Dore, I would like you and your team to come round when the council have not been round deep cleaning in front of you. You don't have to live in this filth, why should the many good residents of Page Hall be expected to?

“It really is like living in Dickensian England. Folk who have reason to be up and about at three or four in the morning report the streets alive with rodents.”

Sheffield City Council were unavailable for comment as their office is closed until January 2.

Litter in Page Hall. (Picture: Shaun Outram)