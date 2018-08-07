WARNING: Sickening images show appalling conditions of South Yorkshire home where dogs starved to death

These pictures show the appalling conditions at a South Yorkshire home, where a callous pet owner allowed her poodle terrier cross dogs to starve to death.

Inspectors found the dead bodies of Lila and Moxy when they visited Tara Bridges' home in Beaconsfield Road, Rotherham on January 30 this year. Both dogs had died from starvation.

Lila was found dead on the sofa, and is believed to have died 10-15 days before inspectors found her

During a hearing held at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, August 7), David Pizzey, prosecuting, said the dogs had been left dead for so long that Lila was found with maggots in one of her eye sockets. He said inspectors noted there was a 'strong smell of decay' at the property.

An RSPCA spokesman said Lila is believed to have died some 10-15 days before Moxy, who had been dead for between three and seven days when inspectors found her

RSPCA inspector Sandra Dransfield said: “It’s beyond belief that someone could live in a house with an animal and not feed them to the point that they die.”

She added: “This was a very upsetting case to deal with but you have to go into investigation mode and do what you need to do in situations like this.

Moxy was found dead in the doorway, and is believed to have died three to seven days before she was found

“It was clear from the way that she looked that Lila, who was on the sofa, had been dead for some time longer than Moxy, who was on the floor behind the door, and that was confirmed by the veterinary evidence.

“It’s distressing to think about what those days were like for Moxy - 10 to 15 of them according to the veterinary evidence - being in that room with her dead friend before eventually succumbing to starvation herself."

At the conclusion of the hearing, Bridges, of Becaonsfield Road, Rotherham was convicted of two counts of causing unnecessary suffering and two counts of duty of failing to ensure animal welfare.

Bridges, 32, was convicted of the charges in her absence after she failed to attend the hearing, prompting magistrates to issue a warrant for her arrest.

She will now be sentenced at a later date.

Pictures released by the RSPCA show the appalling conditions Lila and Moxy were left to die in.

Mr Pizzey told the court that Bridges was not present when inspectors attended, and her mother allowed them access to the property.

Bridges was subsequently arrested and charged with the offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Lila was found with maggots in her eye socket

When interviewed, she told police she 'had people over' a few days before inspectors attended at the property

She claimed the dogs were ‘fine’ when she left them there the day before their dead bodies were discovered, the court heard.

