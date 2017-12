Motorists are being urged to remove all items from view in their vehicles, after a spate of thefts from vehicles in an area of Sheffield.

The series of thefts have taken place in the Darnall area of the city.

A spokesman for Sheffield South East NHP said: "This has occurred at the Premiere Inn, Shepcote Enterprise Park, Travelodge, Several items have been taken from the vehicles.

"Please make sure that all items are removed from view in vehicles so it doesn't become a target for criminals."