We need more public transport - not more road lanes

Sheffield Council plan to increase the number of lanes on the inner ring road between Corporation Street and Savile Street to allow more cars.

Their transport team were at a recent Kelham Island Community Alliance meeting to answer questions. Residents told them this would worsen air pollution which already breaches maximum legal limits. The plans bring no real benefit to residents. Many studies show that widening roads just increases traffic. At the same time, tram services are to be run less frequently from January because of the increase in cars on the road.

Sheffield Green Party is calling for a hold on the project and review ofproposals to find long term solutions that will actually reduce congestion and not make air pollution worse. People urgently need better public transport and safer cycling and walking options so they can choose to leave their cars at home.

Martin Phipps

Sheffield Green Party”