‘We need to chat’ – Police leave cheeky note after discovering suspected cannabis factory in Sheffield home 

Police left a cheeky note saying ‘we need to chat’ after finding a suspected cannabis factory inside a property while the occupants were out.  

Officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered the drugs set-up on Friday. 

The cannabis factory.

As the occupants were out they left a note stating ‘Please call 101 and quote the above incident number. I think we need to chat. Regards Manor and Arbourthorne Team.’  

In a Facebook post, they added: “Officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne Team have just finished removing and dismantling this tenants efforts of cultivating cannabis.

The note left by police officers.

“Sadly they weren't home at the time but not to worry we left a note and will soon catch up with them.”  

Inside the property.

