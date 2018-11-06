We tried the new Pitcher and Piano in Sheffield and this is what we thought

When it comes to eating out in Sheffield it’s not just a case of ‘what food do you fancy?’.

As well as choosing between Sheffield’s brilliant Indian, Chinese and Mexican restaurants you now have to choose the atmosphere you’re aiming for.

Pitcher and Piano Sheffield

Are you looking to go to the hustle and bustle of Ecclesall Road or maybe the cool and upcoming surroundings of Kelham Island?

But, now you can add elegant and upbeat to that list.

Holly Street, just off Barker’s Pool is being transformed in a £5.5m renovation project of the disused National Union of Mineworkers headquarters.

Work is continuing on the upper levels to produce 14,000 sq ft of Grade A offices for Grant Thornton but it’s the ground floor where the foodies’ interests may lie.

Here, three bar units have been taken; one by an unnamed operator, one by Carribean-themed venue Turtle Bay and one by Pitcher and Piano.

Turtle Bay opened up earlier this year and has enjoyed evident success with customers enjoying the delicious cocktails and vibrant atmosphere every night of the week.

So, could Pitcher and Piano emulate their popularity?

We arrived on Sunday evening and were immediately greeted by an immaculately laid-out restaurant with bold decorations and stylish furniture.

The centrepiece, somewhat unsurprisingly, was the large piano which ties the entire restaurant together.

But it was the intricate details and modern furnishings that told you this was the place Sheffield has been crying out for.

While the surroundings may have been up to scratch, could the food match the high standards?

We started with the Pitcher and Piano sharer and, for almost £17, were expecting an impressive selection of food.

And we weren’t disappointed.

Delicious peri-peri chicken skewers to refreshing and colourful Padron peppers there was enough variety here to keep three or four people happy, let alone two.

We worked hard to polish off the selection of sharers, including my personal favourite the patatas bravas with spicy Korean ketchup, and were left wondering if we’d bitten off more than we could chew.

There was little time to contemplate this as our attentive waitress was round shortly after with our mains.

With so many superb restaurants in Sheffield it’s sometimes hard to know what sets out the good from the great but, for me, service is essential.

And there was no cause for concern here as our waitress was constantly armed with a smile on her face and an attitude that nothing was too much trouble.

The crispy chilli beef noodles (£12.95) arrived and served as a perfect, fresh dish to enjoy after the decadent sharing starter.

Crunching textures complimented the crispy beef and flavoursome vegetables to produce a thoroughly enjoyable main course.

While some customers may have been left yearning for a bit more spice from the dish, I finished it without leaving a bite remaining.

As we left the restaurant, we were wished a pleasant evening and told to return again soon which I can already confirm we would.

Star Rating (out of 5)

Food – 4.5

Service – 5

Atmosphere – 4.5

Value – 4.5