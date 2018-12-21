There’s been a rise in the number of house burglaries in parts of Doncaster East recently – but we believe we have identified some potential suspects who will be targeted, writes neighbourhood Insp Mark Payling.

Over the past week alone, we have noticed a significant increase in the number of reported residential burglaries in Thorne with three attempted and nine actual burglaries being reported, whilst in Moorends, we recorded two attempts and two actual burglaries. From the information recorded, it seems the vast majority of these offences have occurred where garages or sheds have been targeted overnight, and we believe they are being committed by more than one person acting alone.

We believe we have identified potential suspects, and we are gathering evidence and information with an eye on a possible future arrest.

In Hatfield, we have seen a similar problem developing but over a slightly longer period, with eight attempted and thirteen actual residential burglaries occurring since November 19, 2018. Unlike those in Thorne and Moorends, the crimes in Hatfield have seen houses being targeted, and in some cases, the family car was taken. I have looked at where these crimes are occurring and the vast majority are taking place in the area between Manor Road, Ash Hill Road, Broadway and Station Road. I mentioned in my last article that very often, high powered and high value vehicles are the target, but this is not always the case. Some offenders will take a vehicle to help them get away from the area as quickly as possible. I ask you all to take your car keys, purse, wallet and lap top upstairs and don’t leave car or house keys within easy reach and sight of the door.

I can assure local residents that we are actively working to identify the offenders for these crimes whilst increasing high visibility patrols. In the meantime, I urge you to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or vehicles.

We have had no such issues in Stainforth although I am aware of an incident at the Asda on Station Road, where a JCB was used to smash into the premises and steal the cash machine in the last week of November. Enquiries are ongoing into this crime.

I also wanted to highlight an incident which occurred on Princess Avenue in Stainforth in which a small group of young people were involved in some disturbances with a local resident. As a result of these incidents, we are now in the process of speaking to those people identified as being involved. One child was taken away by officers and interviewed over allegations of common assault and racially aggravated public order offences.

We are putting in directed patrols in that area by PCs and PCSOs, and people who have been involved in the incidents will be moved on

In Armthorpe, the issue of burglaries and vehicle crime has reduced dramatically over the past month, but we will work to maintain our high visibility patrols in the area. We have identified a suspect for some of these incidents, who has now left the area, but will be interviewed by our officers.

We are conducting as much of our daily business as usual, and this included a speed operation at Fieldside, Thorne between 9.20am and 9.50am a few weeks ago where 318 vehicles were monitored with four doing over the 30mph limit. PCSOs also went to Marshland Road, Moorends later the same morning where 84 vehicles were monitored with one doing over the 30mph limit. We also completed an operation in Stainforth on Silver Street where 38 vehicles were checked with none doing over the limit of 30mph. The second location was on East Lane where only 18 vehicles were monitored with none doing over the 30mph limit. We will continue to conduct speeding operations in this and other areas.

Furthermore, I am now arranging a host of community engagement meetings for the East of Doncaster at a variety of locations which will be advertised on our Facebook and Website.

Furthermore, I am now arranging a host of community engagement meetings for the East of Doncaster at a variety of locations which will be advertised on our Facebook and Website.

In the meantime, I would like to wish all readers a happy new year.