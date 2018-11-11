On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day, Sheffield marked the centenary of the end of the First World War with a moving service that paid tribute to its fallen soldiers.

After four years of conflict, the guns finally fell silent on November 11, 1918.

The remembrance parade at Barkers Pool.

And today, on Remembrance Day 2018, so did the thousands of people who gathered in the rain around the cenotaph at Barker’s Pool to remember those who gave their lives to defend our country.

As Sheffield's Town Hall clock tower chimed 11, the downpour of rain temporarily stopped and made way for some brief glimmers of sunshine to beam down on those joining citizens from across the world to participate in a two minute silence to mark the centenary of the armistice.

“Even the rain didn’t put people off,” said veteran Chris McTernan, who served in the Royal Signals between 1974 and 1989.

The 60-year-old added: “Sheffield’s done itself proud today. I knew it would be busy, what with it being the centenary, but I didn’t think there would be as many people as this.

“There were half the number of people here last year.

““The service was very moving.”

“It was a wonderful turnout from the people of Sheffield,” said Petty Officer, Mark Oxley.

He added: “All kinds of people from all walks of life gathered together to remember the fallen from the last 100 years.”

City centre commemorations began at 6am with three pipers playing, as part of a special service outside Sheffield Cathedral.

As the crowds began to gather at Barker’s Pool from 10am, the South Yorkshire Police band played for 45 minutes in an evocative performance, which included renditions of Land of Hope and Glory and God Save the Queen, that brought several members of the public to tears.

In unison, the crowds of people said: “We will remember them” at the conclusion of the exhortation read by Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Curphey.

Ex-service personnel together with representatives of uniformed organisations in the city were on parade next to the cenotaph during the commemorative service.

The crowds watched on as the Lord Mayor, Lord-Lieutenant, Leader of the council, Master Cutler and representatives and ex-services lay wreaths on the war memorial.

Sheffield Sea Cadets Commanding Officer, Garry Chambers MBE, said: “Today's service was about people coming together and paying their respects. This is the third remembrance service I’ve been to, and it was very emotional.”

Acting Sub-Lieutenant Chambers attended the service with Abel Cadet Tom Gregory, aged 17.

Tom said of the service: “Today’s service was much bigger because of it being the 100th anniversary, which is good to see.”

At 7pm, a beacon will be lit in the city’s Peace Gardens, joining 1,000 other lights throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the UK overseas territories – a century on from the end of the war.

Among those killed in the Great War were nearly 5,000 Sheffield Pals, who lost their lives during the first day of The Battle of the Somme in 1916.

Sheffield Pals comprised mainly of businessmen, clerics, journalists, school teachers and students from across the city.

They were called the ‘coffee and bun boys’ by the Barnsley Pals because of their middle-class backgro unds.

The Sheffield Pals became part of the York and Lancaster Regiment as the 12 (service) Battalion and the King’s own Yorkshire Light Infantry also included Sheffield men.