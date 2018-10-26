Weapons, drugs, stolen vehicles and cash found during police raids on Sheffield estate

Weapons, drugs, three stolen vehicles and cash were seized during three police raids on a Sheffield estate.
Officers raided three homes on the Manor estate and arrested three men and one woman earlier today.
No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
