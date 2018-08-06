Weather forecast for the week ahead: What to expect in Sheffield over the next six days

Will the recent sunny and warm weather of late continue or will the temperature finally begin to cool down? Here’s the weather forecast for Sheffield over the next six days.

In general, the temperatures will still be relatively warm with a mixture of sunny intervals, cloud and some light showers.

Light showers will occur on Saturday, with peak temperatures of around 20C occurring at 16:00

Tuesday August 7

Highs of 25°C

Lows of 15°C

Tuesday will be reasonably warm, with a peak temperature of around 25C and sunny intervals throughout.

Wednesday August 8

Highs of 21°C

Lows of 12°C

Wednesday is set to be fresher and breezier with pleasant sunshine throughout the day.

Thursday August 9

Highs of 19°C

Lows of 11°C

Thursday will be slightly cooler, with sunny intervals throughout the day and peak temperatures of around 19C.

Friday August 10

Highs of 19°C

Lows of 13°C

Highs of 19°C are expected at around 16:00 on Friday. It will be mostly overcast, with some sunny intervals.

Saturday August 11

Highs of 20°C

Lows of 13°C

Light showers will occur on Saturday, with peak temperatures of around 20°C occurring at 16:00.

Sunday August 12

Highs of 19°C

Lows of 12°C

Sunday will see sunny intervals throughout the day, reaching its peak temperature of 19°C at around 13:00.