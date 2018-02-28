Weather: Up to 80 schools have been shut in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire - Derbyshire closures

Up to 80 schools across South Yorkshire and north Derbyshire have been shut.
9am: Here are the latest closures in Derbyshire:
Bakewell C E Infant school
Springwell Community College
Stoney Middleton CE Primary
Croft Community Infants School
Fritchley CE Primary and Nursery School
Poolsbrook Primary School
Somercotes Infant and Nursery and Somerlea Park Junior School
Killamarsh Infant and Nursery School
Winster C of E Primary
Heritage High School
Gorseybrigg Primary School open at 10am
Curbar Primary School
Brookfield Primary School
Longstone CE Primary School
Renishaw Primary School
Netherthorpe School
Hayfield Primary
Cavendish Junior School
Stonebroom Primary and Nursery
Holmesdale Infant School
Ridgeway Primary School
Parwich Primary opening at 10am
Monyash C of E Primary
Eckington Camms C of E Primary
The Bolsover School
Bakefwell Methodist Junior School
Brookfield Community School
Barlow C of E Primary
Lady Manners School
Clowne Junior School
Town End Junior School
Tibshelf Community School
Tupton Hall School
Darley Churchtown CE Primary School
Highfields School, Starkholmes and Lumsdale sites