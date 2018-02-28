Weather: Up to 80 schools have been shut in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire - Derbyshire closures

Up to 80 schools across South Yorkshire and north Derbyshire have been shut.

9am: Here are the latest closures in Derbyshire:

Bakewell C E Infant school

Springwell Community College

Stoney Middleton CE Primary

Croft Community Infants School

Fritchley CE Primary and Nursery School

Poolsbrook Primary School

Somercotes Infant and Nursery and Somerlea Park Junior School

Killamarsh Infant and Nursery School

Winster C of E Primary

Heritage High School

Gorseybrigg Primary School open at 10am

Curbar Primary School

Brookfield Primary School

Longstone CE Primary School

Renishaw Primary School

Netherthorpe School

Hayfield Primary

Cavendish Junior School

Stonebroom Primary and Nursery

Holmesdale Infant School

Ridgeway Primary School

Parwich Primary opening at 10am

Monyash C of E Primary

Eckington Camms C of E Primary

The Bolsover School

Bakefwell Methodist Junior School

Brookfield Community School

Barlow C of E Primary

Lady Manners School

Clowne Junior School

Town End Junior School

Tibshelf Community School

Tupton Hall School

Darley Churchtown CE Primary School

Highfields School, Starkholmes and Lumsdale sites