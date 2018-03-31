Weather update: Will it snow in Sheffield on Bank Holiday Monday?

A weather warning is in force for snow in Sheffield over Easter.

The Met Office says several centimetres of snow are possible tomorrow on Bank Holiday Monday, mainly on higher ground but with some at lower levels too - however, the precise amount in store is uncertain.

Gritters will be out on the roads in Sheffield tonight as freezing conditions are predicted.

Today is expected to be mostly cloudy and chilly, with occasional showers and a maximum temperature of seven degrees Celsius. Tonight will have a dry, chilly start before sleet and snow spreads north, giving some accumulations on hills.

Tomorrow a mix of rain, sleet and snow is anticipated, turning to rain through the later afternoon and evening. Temperatures are likely to reach eight degrees. It is thought Tuesday and Wednesday will be much milder.

"As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, there is the chance that rain could turn to heavy snow in places," the Met Office says in its yellow warning for snow on Monday.

"Several centimetres of snow are possible, mainly over ground above around 200m, with drifting in strong winds. There is also the possibility of a few centimetres of wet snow gathering locally at lower levels.

"At present the extent and amounts of any snow remain uncertain. Although the snow may not be too disruptive, there is a small chance that snowfall could lead to disruption."