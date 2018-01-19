WEATHER WARNING: Cold spell to last into the weekend as Met Office warns of further snow and icy conditions for Sheffield

With black ice causing disruption across Sheffield, forecasters have warned commuters to expect more of the same this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for snow and ice for Sunday, with rain likely to fall on frozen ground.

Forecasters said temperatures would drop to below freezing overnight on Saturday and wintry showers are forecast from around 9am on Sunday morning, when temperatures are only expected to be around 1°C.

The Met Office said: "An area of snow is likely to move eastwards across parts of Scotland and northern England on Sunday. The snow is more likely to affect higher routes with lower levels only affected more locally.

"In addition, rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time, particularly across Scotland, following a very cold night. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. The snow is expected to become confined to northeast Scotland later in the day as it progressively turns to rain from the southwest."

A widespread frost is expected to form this evening (Friday) and overnight as the mercury plummets to -4 °C.

Saturday will be largely dry with prolonged sunny periods with a frost expected to form during the evening, before cloud increases overnight.