WEATHER WARNING: Dangerous ice forming and more snow forecast in South Yorkshire

Icy roads will continue to cause treacherous driving conditions and more snow is forecast across South Yorkshire today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for motorists and pedestrians to be wary of ice.

There remains a chance of light snow this morning but it will remain largely dry this afternoon. Temperatures will hover at around zero.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Following earlier spells of rain and snow, icy patches are likely on untreated surfaces during Saturday morning.

"As a result, driving conditions may become difficult and there is an increased chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"In addition, further outbreaks of sleet or snow could occur in places, mainly parts of Wales, central and eastern England.

"The continuing chance of some wintry showers this morning with plenty of cloud. Skies remaining mostly cloud this afternoon but it will be largely dry. Another fairly chilly day."