WEATHER WARNING: South Yorkshire told to brace for more snow and ice on Sunday

The Met Office have issued an updated weather alert for South Yorkshire, warning of possibly disruptive snow and ice on Sunday.

The yellow 'be aware' warning comes into effect at 6am on Sunday morning and lasts until 6pm in the evening.

Residents are being told to expect an area of snow to move eastwards across central and northern parts of the UK.

The snow is more likely to affect higher routes - with lower levels only affected more locally.

In addition, rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time, particularly across Scotland, following a very cold night.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

There will probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths as well as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Amounts of fresh snow will vary considerably across the warning area.

"Most of the snow is expected on higher ground with 3-6 cm likely above around 200 m and perhaps 10-15 cm locally on ground above 300 m over Scotland.

"At lower levels 1-3 cm is possible locally, but with many spots escaping altogether.

The spokesperson added that there was 'significant uncertainty' regarding the southern limit of any snow accumulations.