Temperatures could break national records this Easter bank holiday weekend as Sheffield continues to bask in sunshine.

The Met office said under fine clear skies, people can enjoy ‘dry, sunny and very warm conditions with temperatures rising’ on Saturday and Sunday to a possible 26C and ‘maybe a 27C’ on Easter Monday.

Peace Gardens, Sheffield city centre.

The UK's warmest Easter temperature was the 29.4C recorded at London's Camden Square London on Easter Saturday in 1949.

READ MORE: Why Sheffield truly is the ‘home of snooker’ as World Championship gets underway

The other warmest Easter weekend days include the 26.9C recorded at London's St James's Park on Good Friday in 2011 - when the mercury also reached 25.3C on Easter Sunday and 24C on Easter Monday, both in the Solent.

Sheffield weather forecast

Saturday: Dry and clear with isolated mist or fog patches.

This Evening and Tonight: Dry and mainly clear through this evening and overnight. Isolated mist or fog patches may form as temperatures fall into single figures in inland rural spots. Light winds throughout. Minimum temperature 4°C.

READ MORE: ‘We won’t stop until he is found' say police in Sheffield, after ‘truly shocking’ assault on young mum

Sunday: A dry day with spells of hazy sunshine, becoming very warm inland by the afternoon. Mainly light winds, but onshore breezes could make coastal parts feel little cooler. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

READ MORE: Superbike star James Toseland to lead hundreds of bikers as annual Easter Egg Run returns to Sheffield

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Dry with long spells of occasionally hazy sunshine and warm or very warm inland through Monday and Tuesday, with cooling coastal breezes. Increasingly cloudy Wednesday with thundery showers later.