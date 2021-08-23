Sheffield weather: Will this bank holiday weekend be a washout?

The rainy weather is not expected to last, with a warm and dry bank holiday weekend on the cards.

Dry sunny weather is expected for most of the bank holiday weekend from Friday 27 – Monday 30, with warmer temperatures than we have been used to.

Temperatures are likely to be in the high teens or low 20s throughout the weekend, with cooler mornings and warmer evenings.

Friday will be see early clouds finally give way to sunshine in the evening and the sunny weather is expected to be intermittent over Saturday and Sunday.

Friday is expected to see lows of 12° in the early morning and highs of 18° around 4pm, with a low chance of rain all day.

On Saturday there will be patchy clouds with sunny spells throughout the morning and evening. Lows of 12° up to 7am and highs of 20° around 4pm are expected, and there is a very low chance of rain throughout the day.

This trend will continue into Sunday, with sunny spells in the early morning and clouds returning throughout the afternoon and early evening. Lows of 12° from 4am-7am are expected with highs of 20° around 4pm. Again, rain is very unlikely.

Monday is expected to be very similar with warm and dry weather throughout the bank holiday.