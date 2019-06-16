Will the rain continue in Sheffield this week?

After week of wet and windy weather, this is what the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield this week

Today is expected to be dry and largely sunny at first, but cloud will increase with showers developing, these occasionally heavy and perhaps thundery during the afternoon.

Some evening sunshine is likely tonight, but showers will continue through the evening and overnight, especially over western hills, with sometimes brisk southwesterly winds. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Broken cloud and occasional showers, sometimes persistent is forecast for tomorrow.

Southwesterly winds will be brisk over exposed areas, but feeling pleasant in the more sheltered southeast with sunnier intervals. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is mainly dry with warm sunny spells on Tuesday, and light winds.

Occasionally heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday, with cool winds.