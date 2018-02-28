Week-long Shefest is back in Sheffield

SheFest is back for the third year, bringing a week-long festival to Sheffield in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Running from March 5-11​, the festival features a whole host of female fronted events, including workshops, theatre, art and comedy across the city.

This year, SheFest is more important than ever, as 2018 marks 100 years since the first women won the right to vote. Sheffield was in fact the first known place in the country to form a women’s suffrage society – The Sheffield Women’s Political Association – so while we celebrate how far gender equality has come since 1918, the festival invites you to challenge the many inequalities still present today and #pressforprogress.

Kicking off with ‘Fighting Talk’ at Chapel Walk Gallery, the festival’s annual art exhibition explores themes of protest, persistence and progress in response to the centenary.

Following the raging success of 2017’s ‘Vagina Monologues’, ‘Wild Woman’ at Theatre Deli is another festival highlight. The show uses song, dance and experiential theatre to bring you real stories of local women going wild.

The main event, SheFest Saturday, takes place on Saturday 10th March and includes a choice of 15 free workshops covering everything from sexual harassment and activism to burlesque and bellydance. From 12-5pm, the event takes over Tudor Square and the surrounding areas with live music and activities for all the family.

Ending on Sunday 11th, the festival is set to finish on a high with the official closing party ‘Genderland @ Foodhall’. Featuring local musicians and a community meal, the event launches FIONA’s Songs of Experience Project, exploring gender, mental health and sexuality.

“We’re really excited for SheFest 2018, especially as we’re working with organisers like Andro & Eve, Our Mel and both universities to showcase female talent and empower future generations”, says the SheFest Team. “We see SheFest as the northern capital for International Women’s Day celebrations and we’re marking this special year with our biggest festival yet.”

Full listings are available online or keep your eyes peeled for the brochure in a café or community space near you. More information about SheFest can be found at www.shefest.org.uk