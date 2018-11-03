Weekend weather forecast for Sheffield

Sheffield is set for a dry and windy day with temperatures feeling midler at around 14°C.

The Met Ofice said it would be rather cloudy during the morning before intermittent sunshine breaks out through Saturday afternoon.

Sunny spells are expected throughout Saturday. Picture: Scott Merrylees

There will be strong southerly winds or gales over hills and exposed areas.

Overnight, outbreaks of rain will spread erratically southwards to all parts, then slowly clear towards dawn, but it will remain largely cloudy.

Winds will gradually ease. Temperatures are not expected to drop any lower than 6 °C.

Sunday is expected to be rather cloudy, although some morning brightness is possible.

Most places will be dry for a time, but cloud will increase with further rain during the afternoon.

The maximum temperature on Sundya wil be 12 °C.