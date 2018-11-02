Weinstein burger: Protests planned outside Sheffield restaurant at centre of online storm

Protesters will tomorrow picket a Sheffield restaurant accused of belittling sexual assault by naming a burger after disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Randy's Hardcore Burgers in the West One development found itself at the centre of an online storm this week when outraged commentators objected to a burger named after the shamed film producer, who has been accused of dozens of counts of sexual assault and rape.

They were further angered by menu items including the Fake Taxi and Casting Couch burgers, which critics argued made light of porn culture and sexual exploitation.

The protest – which will take place at 12.45pm on Saturday, November 3 – is being organised by the Sheffield’s Women’s Equality Party, anti-lap dancing organisation Zero Option and violence against women campaigners One Billion Rising.

They said: “Burger Bar Randy's like to make fun of sexual assault by giving their ‘hardcore’ burgers names such as Casting Couch, The Weinstein Burger and Fake Taxi.

“The Manchester branch has already disowned them. Time to let them know there is no place in Sheffield to make fun of sexual assault.

“The non-apology from the owner says that we're being "too sensitive" about it. What do you think? Come and let Randy's know that we won't accept this in our city.”

Yesterday, the restaurant agreed to remove the Weinstein burger from its menu, admitting they may have ‘overstepped the mark’.

However, as of today the Fake Taxi and Casting Couch burgers are still available at the newly opened eatery.

Yesterday, owner Charles Hewitt, said: “We are guilty of poor taste - we have not intended to offend anyone but that is unfortunately what we have done.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously here and it was just a bit tongue in cheek.”

Earlier this week, the restaurant found itself inundated with telephone calls as the furore found its way into the national and international press.

The restaurant was also criticised by Observer food critic, Jay Rayner, who called the Weinstein burger ‘dismal’.

