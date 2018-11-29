‘Well known male’ arrested in Sheffield

A ‘well known male’ in a Sheffield suburb is under arrest, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The force said the suspect was arrested in Pot House Lane, Stocksbridge, in relation to a number of offences over the last two days.
Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons said: “This male remains in custody at this time and will be processed throughout the day.”
No other details have yet been released by the force.