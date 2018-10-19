West Street Live to be transformed into Hogwarts for a Harry Potter Halloween party

Any muggles in Sheffield looking for a place to party this Halloween need look no further than West Street Live.

Halloween is fast approaching and there’s no better excuse than to dress up as one of your favourite witches or wizards.

Diagon Alley at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort - Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

But, there’s not much point pulling on your best Gryffindor robes if there’s no Hogwarts to go to.

Thankfully, one of Sheffield’s best music venues has stepped in to give all the Harry and Hermione’s out there somewhere to go.

West Street Live is hosting the Halloween Hogwarts Party on Saturday, October 27 and it sounds like it’s going to be a spooktastic night.

It’s free entry on the doors and anyone who comes dressed as a Harry Potter character will get a free shot.

There’ll be spooky cocktails, magical fancy dress and of course – Butterbeer!

If that doesn’t quench your thirst, you can try one of Bertie Botts’ every flavour shots or some polyjuice potion.

It’s going to be a magical night.