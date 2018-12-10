Wet weather causing extra work for Sheffield Council

Teams of council workers are removing wet leaves to make pavements safer in Sheffield.

Council bosses were asked what was being done about the heaps of leaves by member of the public Graham Lowe.

He said: “There is a deep mush of soggy, decaying, slippery leaves making it dangerous for people walking on pavements.”

Coun Lewis Dagnall, Cabinet Member for Environment and Streetscene, said the aim of the Streets Ahead investment was to make pavements smoother so people could walk around more easily.

He told a meeting of full council: “Streets Ahead do a minimum of three annual sweeps and respond within 14 days to reports of wet leaves so if you see dangerous leaves you should report them.

“Given the recent wet weather, Streets Ahead have extra teams out dealing with the leaves in areas with the highest levels of leaf fall and the most trees.”