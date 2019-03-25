Wetherspoon issues statement after rat is spotted in Sheffield pub 

Pub chain J D Wetherspoon has apologised to customers after a rat was spotted in a Sheffield pub.

The large rodent was seen in the Benjamin Huntsman in the city centre last week and a photo of the incident was shared on social media more than 1300 times.

The rat spotted in the Wetherspoon pub. Picture: Neil Fletcher

READ MORE: Rat spotted in Sheffield Wetherspoons

One person who also saw the incident, Sam Clarke, said it was ‘chaotic and hilarious at the same time’.

While another revealed staff members quickly caught the pest by throwing a plastic bread basket over it.

The pub chain has now apologised to customers.

Spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Firstly we apologise to our customers for the incident.

Benjamin Huntsman. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Sheffield students praised for protests​ over ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​education ‘funding crisis’

“There is an empty building next to the pub and we believe that is where the rat has come from.

“Within two hours of the sighting an engineer was at the pub.

“Since the incident pest proofing has been carried out.

READ MORE: The most targeted streets in Sheffield for burglaries in 2019 according to new police data

“The council’s environmental health officer has contacted the pub and have confirmed they are happy with the steps taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”