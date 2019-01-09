What have you done to our once elegant Doncaster town?

Well we've just been into Doncaster, People walking about with a frown Where are all the smiling faces, What have you done to our town? The streets are dismal and dingy, many of the shops closing down I think it's the cost of the parking, What have you done to our town?

We once had buildings that looked gracious, with elegance there in abound

Then in the 60s and 80s were demolished, What have you done to our town

Then cost was the premium, good design was left in the office unbound

What we were given was blandness, What have you done to our town?

Out of town shopping was the trend, and parking there would be found

So driving our cars is now our preference, What have you done to our town?

We do our shopping in Scunthorpe, it's 2 hours free parking all round

Why don't our council try this, What have you done to our town?

Two hours is quite handy and adequate, and convenient for driving I've found

It gets us out doing our shopping, I think this has saved Scunthorpe's town

Doncaster once was bustling, and the market the Jewel in the crown

I know it's a trend in our shopping, What have you done to our town?

The public toilets are now non existent, and where can people sit down

I think a fresh look is needed, What can we do for our town?

The council should do some serious thinking, and not treat us, like a clown

Think out of the bubble to change things, What can you do for our town?

We can't keep blaming the government, and passing the buck around

Be bold ask the public what they think, What can we do for our town?

The council we choose by voting, when they listen to us that's sound

And now we must ask the councillors, What have you done to our town?

As a young man I would regularly travel, I'd get on the bus into town

To buy my clothes and other things, but look what you've done to our town?

Yes this is getting very serious, thinking while casually walking around

Trying to see any good changes, What you have done to our town?

Yes you built a new council head office, a design which gives me a frown

You see there's nowhere to post letters there, What have you done to our town?

A new building without a letterbox, where you can't post a letter out of hours

I have found a new name for this building, we will rename it,

DONCASTER'S OWN FAULTY TOWERS

Well finally I want you to consider, with open eyes please take a look all around

Honestly and truthfully can say you're pleased with, What you have done to our town!.

Roy Britton

by email