WHAT’S ON: A weekend of Mothers Day fun...

No plans yet for Mothers Day?

Luckily, Sheffield is brimming with opportunities for you to spoil your mum and treat her like a queen this weekend - from fun events and activities, to afternoon teas and lunches.

ACTIVE FAMILY FUN:

- Mums Skate For Free at IceSheffield, on Coleridge Road, this Saturday and Sunday, when accompanied by a paying child. The weekend skating sessions, which run from 10.30am to 3.30pm, also include a bouncy castle, painting on ice, arts and crafts and face painting.

- Mums Swim For Free at Westfield Sports Centre, on Eckington Road, this Saturday and Sunday, when accompanied by a paying child. The sessions run from 10am to 2.30pm.

ON SCREEN & STAGE:

- Watch a local cast telling your local stories when ‘Motherlogues’ comes to Theatre Deli Sheffield, on Eyre Street, this Saturday and Sunday. This verbatim show has spent the last few weeks gathering stories from women in Sheffield on the subject of motherhood. This umbrella topic covers a plethora of subjects, from our own relationships with the women in our families, to labour, trying to get pregnant and failing, being childless vs childfree, IVF journeys, abortion experiences, miscarriage, surrogacy, endometriosis, adoption, post natal depression, and much more.

The show is presented by Forked Theatre’s all-female cast who will deliver their raw, unfiltered monologues. This array of funny, heart-warming, sad, but above all, honest stories will appeal to all audience members, exmaining the choices modern women are faced with.

- Cineworld Sheffield, on Broughton Lane, will host a Mothers Day Classic Movie Night this Sunday. Sister Act will be showing in VIP and on Screen 12 at the Broughton Lane cinema, telling the story of lively lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier (Whoopi Goldberg) who sees her mobster beau commit murder, and is then relocated for her protection.

INDULGE THE SENSES

- What better way to indulge your mum than with a delicious afternoon tea? Luckily there’s no shortage of scrummy cake offerings in the city this weekend, from St Paul’s Mercure Sheffield, Sitwell Arms Hotel, and Best Western Plus Mosborough Hall, to Aston Hall Hotel, Lottie’s Coffee Lounge at Tropical Butterfly House, Jameson’s Cafe & Tea Rooms, and Joy To Eat Cakes and Tea Room

- If your mum’s more of a savoury fan, a Sunday lunch or carvery might be the answer for you. Wortley Hall Hotel, Kenwood Hall, The Cricket Inn, The Printhouse, and The Garrison all have a great variety of meals.

- Enjoy a tipple with mum this Sunday, visiting Yates Sheffield, on Cambridge Street, where mums eat for free to mark their special day. Portland House on Ecclesall Road will be hosting Knees Up Mothers Day this Sunday too, with mums getting their first drink for free.

PARTY TIME!

- Gala Bingo Club, on Cricket Inn Road, is hosting a Mothers Day party this Sunday, from 11.45am to midnight, with all kinds of mothers day fun to make the mum in your life feel special.

- The Dorothy Pax, at Arch 17, Wharf Street, is hosting a free relaxing Sunday afternoon of jazz, featuring pianist Ralph Salt, bassist Shaun Ward (Simply Red), drummer Darren Ford (Boy on a Dolphin) and vocalist Aaron Keith Stewart (Sounds of Blackness). Jazz at the Pax will run from 1pm to 4pm.

GET CREATIVE

- Fired Arts, on Ecclesall Road, is hosting a Mothers Day Afternoon Tea & Painting session this Sunday, from 11am to 5pm, where mums, grans, and aunts can paint a pottery item while enjoying a three-course afternoon tea. There’s limited availability, so book 0114 2670797 to book.

- Campbell’s Flowers will host a Blooms & Brunch Mothers Day Workshop this Saturday, from 9.45am to 12pm. The luxe floristry masterclass will be headed-up by multi-award winning Campbell’s Flowers Founder, Tracey Campbell, followed by a brunch with bubbles at The Milestone. The two-hour mothers day workshop will run at the Kelham Island studio, at Albyn Works on Percy Street. Once you and your mum have mastered the flowers, it’s on to Sheffield’s premier gastro pub The Milestone for a scrumptious brunch and a glass of fizz.

SOMETHING A LITTLE DIFFERENT

- Church on the Corner, on Buchanan Road, will host a brunch this Sunday, from 10.30am to 12pm, along with a talk by guest speaker Sue Boyle from Elim Church in Grimsby.

- Hands on Health, on Hillsborough Road, is giving people the chance to spend some quality time with mum this Saturday, from 1pm to 3pm, with a Mum & Me afternoon. There will be a 90 minute belnd of yoga and pilates stretched to help you relax together, followed by a 20 minute massage for mum, and a goody bag. Call 07714 785431 to book your place.

- As the saying goes, behind every man there is a great woman...and this year Alexandra Sitwell has decided it is time that the women in the Sitwell family history should take centre stage, as part of this year’s Mother’s Day celebrations at Renishaw Hall. Visit Renishaw Hall & Gardens from 11am to 2.30pm on Sunday, to treat your mum or grandmother to a tour of the hall, showcasing the impact the female ancestors have had on the estate. Tours will take place at 11am and 1pm.

When you’re done, why not book in for afternoon tea, with sittings at 12pm and 2.30pm. Pre-booking is essential.

- Try your luck at a Mothers Day-themed quiz at The York, on Fulwood Road, next Monday. The quiz kicks off at 9pm and will run until about 11pm