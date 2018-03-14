WHAT’S ON: Sham-rock the night away this St Patrick’s Day!

Get ready to sham-rock the night away, as St Patrick’s Day celebrations take over the city this weekend!

Don your favourite green outfit, raise a pint of Guinness and toast the luck of the Irish as venues all over Sheffield mark everybody’s favourite party day from across the pond.

- If you’re feeling particularly energetic, why not kick Saturday off with the St Paddy’s Day Purgatory run, hosted by Run For It.

The event, which kicks off at 10am and will run until 2pm, will see runners gather on Meadowhall Way for this fast, flat scenic route, which can be done either as a 5k, 10k, or half marathon. There will be a medal and goody bag for all finishers, with cake and candy at the refreshments points and finish line - what’s not to love?!

The event will raise funds for the runs nominated charities and is suitable for leprechauns of all ages and abilities, with a wheelchair and pram-friendly route. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

- The Original Bierkeller, on West Street, will host a St Patrick’s Day Weekender this Friday and Saturday, with plenty of live music, entertainment, free giveaways and drinks packages. Places are limited, so call 07736 148817 to book.

- Head to The Stag’s Head, on Psalter Lane, from 6pm to midnight, for a night of amazing stout, Irish music and perhaps an Irish jig or two.

- Over at Reflex Sheffield, on Holly Street, St Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest nights of the year, with the St Patrick’s Day Green Party, celebrating the cheesiest retro fun that Sheffield has to offer. Party until the wee hours with free leprechaun hats and face painting, free entry before 11pm, Irish jig competitions and a fancy dress competition.

- Popworld Sheffield, on Carver Street, will host its big Green Frat Party this Friday and Saturday, complete with green frat cups, special Irish-themed cocktails, and leprachaun hats! All the cheesiest pop hits from Irish pop bands will be playing all weekend long, with free glowsticks and sweets, and free entry before 11pm.

- Brewdog Sheffield is teaming up with breweries from across Ireland for the Irish Beer Showcase this Sheffield Beer Week, to mark the St Paddy’s Day weekend. Head to Unit 5&6 Eldon Court to try The White Hag Irish Brewing Co, Oatmeal Chocolate Milk Stout, Kinnegar Brewing, and Apple Kettle Sour.

- Bar & Beyond Sheffield will bring a slice of Dublin to the heart of the steel city this Saturday, cladding itself in green, white and orange for the occasion. There will be drinks offers, and the bar will be open from 11.30am with full LIVE 6 Nations coverage, across multiple TVs and a massive projector screen. Call 0114 2997726 to book a table.

- If you love Guinness without all the fixings - and you want to escape the cheesy St Patrick’s Day happenings throughout the rest of the city - head to Dove and Rainbow on Hartshead Square this Saturday, to enjoy a pint of the black stuff as it comes - no hype.

- Tapton Hall, on Shore Lane, is hosting a St Patrick’s Day Beer Festival this Saturday, with food stands serving jerk chicken, pizza and a hog roast, and live music from Don Barrell Gents, Quick Steel, ChrisCooperBand, Blue Elephant, and The Rolling Down Hills.

- Enjoy St Paddy’s Day with Pop Tarts - in true student style! - joining the bar crawl at Foundry, Sheffield Students’ Union at 9pm on Saturday, before hitting West Street, and finishing the night with a Pop Tarts session.

- Gala Bingo, on Cricket Inn Road, will host its St Patrick’s Day party this Saturday, with all the usual Bingo fun, and a box of Guinness chocolates for every main event winner. Running from 10.45am to midnight.

- Walkabout Sheffield will be celebrating the run up to St Patrick’s Day with £2 Guinness Week, running every day from 5pm to 1am.

- Scene, on Carver Street, will be going all out this Saturday with Irish-themed drinks, freegiveaways, and full club decorations!

- Crystal Bar, on Carver Street, is also going all-out in honour of the Irish this Saturday, with back-to-back DJs and 2-4-1 cocktails.

- Mercure Sheffield Parkway will host a three course dinner and disco this Friday to mark the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

- Stocksbridge Golf Club, on Royd Lane, will host an Irish night with plenty of sing-a-long fun on Saturday, from 8.30pm.

- A true St Paddy’s Day Shindig will be getting underway at Hideout Sheffield, on Paternoster Row, this Friday night. Hosted in conjunction with Hallam Union, there will be a day of lively celebrations, full of cheap Guinness, lucky charm cocktails, and all things green, white and orange. Hideout will also be serving up delicious Irish-themed food all day long.

Through to the evening there’ll be Celtic Karaoke - think B*Witched, Westlife and the Niall Horan - with a Lip-Sync Battle and Dance-Off like no other.

- Candypants Sheffield will go green this Saturday to mark the day, so grab your four-leafed clover and wish for all the luck that you don’t wake up with the hangover from hell! Running from 10.30pm to 3am at their Sheffield home, House of Hugo - on Carver Street - there will be live music and plenty of Irish larks.

- Laycock Sports & Social Club is teaming up with Friends of St Thomas of Canterbury for a St Patrick’s Ceilidh this Friday. There will be a live band and plenty of celebrations at the club, on Archer Road, from 7.30pm to 11pm. Visit mydonate.bt.com/events/stpatricksday to book tickets.

Happy St Patrick’s Day to you all!