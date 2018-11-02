Why boxing champion Tony Bellew stays at Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham despite his riches

With an estimated fortune north of £10 million you would expect Tony Bellew to enjoy the finer things in life.

So the boxer’s choice of accommodation when preparing for fights might come as a surprise.

Rather than luxuriating in a five-star hotel, he has revealed he prefers to spend his nights in more down-to-earth settings – a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham.

Tweeting his 584,000 followers ahead of next weekend’s world title bout with Oleksandr Usyk, he wrote: “Spent my last night at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham.

“I’ve been coming here for five years now and doing all my camps from here! Just me and my microwave! While this isn’t the most prestigious place to stay it does have brilliant staff who are always there to help. Thank you.”

Asked by one follower whether his accommodation was provided free of charge, he responded: “I wish it was... I’ve paid every single night I’ve stayed here and so I should.

“The funny thing was about two years ago a swanky place offered me a room for free for my camps and I actually rejected as it was a bit to posh for a man walking round in tracksuits all day.”

The former cruiserweight world champion, who appeared in the 2015 Rocky film Creed, is coached by Rotherham boxing trainer Dave Coldwell.