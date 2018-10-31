Why everyone fell in love Rahul’s Sheffield family during last night’s Great British Bake Off final

Rahul Mandal was crowned the winner of the Great British Bake Off during a final where everyone fell in love with Sheffield.

The University of Sheffield research scientist, who has struggled with confidence throughout the series, beat Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy to triumph in the competition, despite a disaster in his last challenge.

Kim-Joy, Rahul and Ruby - Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA Wire

Rahul, 30, who moved to the UK from India as a student and now lives in Rotherham, had to restart his showstopper after the 32C heat in the tent caused a storage jar on his workbench to shatter, sending glass everywhere.

However, it wasn’t just Rahul that made everyone fall in love with South Yorkshire last night.

During the show, it was revealed that Rahul lives with his friends David and Liz who are ‘like his family’.

Rahul explained that David encouraged him to apply for the show and that without them ‘it was impossible for me to do anything here’.

Presenter Noel Fielding explained that David and Liz met Rahul through work and ‘took him under their wing’ from India eight years ago.

Liz said: “I think it must be really hard for him to have arrived in this country and be on your own. I think it’s a very hard thing to do.

“David actually said to him ‘look why don’t you start baking’.

David said: “To actually pick up the cuisine of a new country and get to a level where he’s one of the top three amateur bakers in the country is just phenomenal.

“He is family and I know he sees us as his family in Sheffield.

“I think my life would be a lot poorer if I hadn’t met Rahul.”

David and Liz were in the live audience to watch Rahul become crowned the Great British Bake Off winner and many people on Twitter couldn’t help but fall in love with his Sheffield family.

Lauren tweeted: “Knowing Rahul has his own little Sheffield family makes my Rotherham born heart melt #GBBO2018 #GBBOFinal”

India Collins-Davies tweeted: “Also, Rahul's "friends"/adoptive Sheffield parents are too precious for words. #GBBOFinal”

Maisy tweeted: “Did anyone else cry when you found out that Rahul basically has adopted parents cause i did goddamn Rahul you sweetie”