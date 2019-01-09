Why you may have heard a police helicopter searching above Sheffield last night 

If you heard a police helicopter hovering above Sheffield last night then you weren’t the only one.

Police revealed that multiple teams of officers were in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield yesterday evening in search of wanted man Ashley Gibson.

Police in Sheffield - Credit: Sheffield North East NHP

The 25-year-old is wanted for burglary and police have asked for the public’s help in trying to track him him down.

A police spokesperson said: “Multiple teams of officers are in the Fox Hill area this evening in search of an earlier mentioned wanted male. You can run....”

Officers have said that Gibson is understood to frequent the Fox Hill area of Sheffield and also has links to the Stannington area.

He is described as being of heavy build and around 5ft 10.

The National Police Air Service Carr Gate revealed that they were also deployed in the search for Gibson at around 5.45pm.

They tweeted: “08/01 1745hrs Oughtibridge, Sheffield @syptweet Assist with suspect search. Several large areas checked and clear. #NPAS999”

It was a busy night for the police helicopter as they searched for a man in Barnsley that they were concerned for who was then located by local units around 11.20pm.

The helicopter was then called for an open area search above Sheffield for a person at around 3am.