Wildlife Column: Garden birds are flocking in to visit

Roger Hoole lives in the Hope Valley and responded to my call for gardens with plenty of visiting birds! He said, ‘Lots of birds in my garden in the last 3 or 4 weeks and plenty of variety too.

I have seen house sparrows, dunnock, robin, blue tit, great tit, coal tit, long-tailed tit, chaffinch, bullfinch, goldfinch, wren, blackbird, song thrush (singing nearby early every morning), sparrowhawk (amazing how other birds suddenly disappear for a while), jackdaw, goldcrest, collared dove, wood pigeon, siskin.’ I did reply that he lives in a rather splendid area in terms of attracting garden birds. Roger continued ‘Of course the feeders are well-stocked and I have seven small trees and plenty of shrubs, mostly evergreen. Not many years ago I used to see lots of chaffinches and no house sparrows, but nowadays it is not unusual to see eight or even ten sparrows but there is only an occasional chaffinch.’ It is interesting to see how numbers vary from year to year, and in some cases either rise or fall inexorably. For example, I have almost lost my greenfinches though last week a male was hanging around with a small flock of goldfinches. Roger noted that ‘Greenfinches have disappeared completely’, from his Derbyshire garden. I wonder if you have greenfinches in your garden; do let me know. Similarly, the once-common house sparrow has disappeared from many of its old haunts and Roger is one of the lucky ones to still have them.

It seems that the story of garden birds is of winners and losers, the ups and the downs. Blackbirds, wood pigeons, and the delightful nuthatch are amongst the winners. Another bird on the up is the jackdaw which I recall just occasionally perches on the roof-tops in Meersbrook and Norton Lees, but that today is much more commonplace. Some changes are due to climate or weather events, and others are perhaps down to how we humans treat the environment, especially the wider countryside. Of course, this is where we can all do our bit by providing feeders and in the summer, nest-boxes.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, of Sheffield Hallam University, researcher, writer and broadcaster on wildlife and environmental issues