Wildlife Column: Welcome return of the greenfinch

I’ve had lots of messages about garden goldfinches down in numbers from recent years. Liz Forrest for example said, ‘Your article on these colourful birds struck a note.

Last January/February we had a large flock of about 15 to 20 visit our neighbour’s huge conifer.

Greenfinch

Over the spring and summer we had a pair, mainly in our Yew topiary and the hawthorn at the bottom of the garden. No sightings since.’ Christine Glasby of Hackenthorpe noticed a lack in her own garden, but this altered recently, ‘A pair of them had been visiting occasionally. However, in the past week this has all changed, with regular visits of a charm of about twenty or so.’ Christine managed to photograph some feeding in the conifer and counted about twelve and reckoned there were many more hidden in the tree. Barbara Blackshaw of Gleadless also noticed a loss of goldfinches since the summer and eagerly awaits the return of her ‘charm’ of finches that brightens winter days.

In my own garden I have small groups of goldfinches, an occasional chaffinch and even on a couple of occasions, a brambling. However, the goldfinch numbers are not back to where they were. I suspect there is still so much food in the wider countryside, and temperatures have not been particularly cold so they don’t yet need our garden feeders as much as they might.

I have also had a solitary starling which is nice to see – a bird that once was so common but is now much reduced. It has been feeding well but so far, just the one. There are plenty of blackbirds in the garden, as Jan Turner of Meersbrook has also observed. I’ve been seeing lots of blue tits, coal tits and great tits, and especially so on the few really cold days we have had; but almost no long-tailed tits. It seems that bird behaviour in visiting garden feeders is variable this year. Excitingly though, I have enjoyed the return of my long- lost greenfinches with several birds coming to feed; so fingers crossed that garden goldfinches will also soon return.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, of Sheffield Hallam University, researcher, writer and broadcaster on wildlife and environmental issues.