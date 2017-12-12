Wildlife Columnist: Winter wildlife by the seaside

A trip down to north Norfolk with its extensive mudflats, sandy beaches, and both saltmarshes and freshwater marshes, revealed the wintertime destiny of the great flocks of pink-footed geese that in the autumn pass over our region. In the small village of Dersingham, each afternoon and into the evening, you can witness an amazing spectacle as thousands of noisy geese pass overhead; and they keep coming for several hours.

The birds have been feeding on inland fields during the day but return to the safety of the marshes at night. Against a dark, moonlit clear sky bespangled with stars we never see here (because of the omnipresent light pollution), the thin, straggly skeins can be made out high overhead. All along the Norfolk coastline this daily ritual takes place.

Out on the freshwater and saltmarshes at Old Hunstanton, there are great flocks of wading birds pushed off the Wash by a high tide. Knot, oystercatchers, and redshanks jostle for position with dunlins, godwits, and golden plovers. Meanwhile, along the shoreline, following each wave up and down, the tiny sanderlings, beautiful white birds with fast-moving dark legs are like something operated by an unstoppable motor.

They have an endless search for tiny invertebrates and other tit-bits washed ashore by the water’s edge. In the grassy areas of marsh there are flocks of finches and buntings feasting on plant seeds washed up by the high tide. A little egret croaks loudly as it rises for a moment only to drop back again into the covering vegetation. Then suddenly, blink and you would have missed it, a kingfisher piped loudly and headed rapidly away across and down into a channel. For just a moment the iridescent blue of its back shines like a beacon in the clear autumn sunlight; but then it is gone as suddenly as it had appeared. I think it has landed on the muddy shoreline of one of the saltwater creeks, but I decide to let it be and leave it undisturbed. The kingfisher is probably hungry, needs to feed, and I can simply treasure the moment past.

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, of Sheffield Hallam University, researcher, writer and broadcaster on wildlife and environmental issues