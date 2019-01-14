Wildlife project helping adults in need in Sheffield and Rotherham

A wildlife community project run by Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, for the region’s vulnerable and isolated adults, has received a £167,758 boost from the National Lottery.

Wild at Heart aims to help more than 1,000 vulnerable adults in Sheffield and Rotherham improve their lives through nature over the next three years.

The Wild at Heart project works specifically with adults aged 50 years and over. The programme was set up to deliver wildlife-related activities for older people and other vulnerable and isolated adults in Sheffield and Rotherham that will improve their health and wellbeing, reduce isolation and give them the confidence to get out and about in their community.

It uses a hobby-based approach to give people opportunities to try new things and gain the confidence to continue on their own or with family or friends.

Over the last five years, more than 4,000 people in Sheffield and Rotherham, with an average age of 70, have taken part in Wild at Heart through more than 700 nature-based activity sessions. More than two thirds of these took part for over six months and over 1,700 reported being more active as a result.

Wild at Heart project officer,Jenny King, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have received this funding thanks to National Lottery players, which will give us a wonderful opportunity to help people in Sheffield and Rotherham improve their health and wellbeing through engaging with nature.”

From April to August 2019, Wild at Heart in the Garden will be taking place at the Trust’s own wildlife garden at 37 Stafford Road, Sheffield, with picnics and plenty of opportunity to learn new wildlife gardening skills, meet new friends and socialise.

Booking is essential for all activities. For more information on this project and to find out more on the Trust activities visit wildsheffield.com/wild-at-heart website.