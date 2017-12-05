With 13 Christmas trees, is this South Yorkshire's most festive home?

Wizzard famously sang 'I wish it could be Christmas every day' - and one festive-loving family has gone the extra mile to make that wish come true.

The Thornton family has once again turned their Treeton home into a winter wonderland decorating both inside and out with sparkly lights, festive figures and 13 Christmas trees.

The inside of their home.

It is possible that they were the first in the region to get into the festive spirit as they put their decorations up as soon as Halloween was over back in October. They also enjoyed a second Christmas with all the trimmings back in June.

This year's yuletide extravaganza follows an epic effort in 2016 in which the family had their Christmas tree up all year round, which included decorating it with Easter eggs in the spring, buckets and spades in the summer and scary trinkets for Halloween.

The spectacle draws visitors from across the county to their home in Admiral Biggs Drive every year - but there is a serious reason behind all the fanfare.

Parents Jessica and Scott decided on the festive venture to help give their children Jasper, aged eight, and Phoenix-Rae, aged 12, the 'best Christmas ever' as they both have the life-limiting illness Epidermolysis Bullosa.

One of the 13 Christmas trees in their home.

The rare condition causes the skin to cut more easily than normal and leaves the children in a lot of pain most of the time.

Mum Jessica, a 35-year-old teacher, said: "The kids are so brave and specialists say the condition is like walking around with third-degree burns all the time.

"We never know what will be around the corner so we try to live life at 100mph and to give the kids as many amazing experiences as possible and that includes Christmas.

"We have pretty much turned every room into Santa's Grotto."

Outside the family's home.

She added that Jasper and Phoenix-Rae, along with their other child Ebony, "love" the decorations, which includes 13 Christmas trees, a snow village scene, a washing line with Father Christmas' clothes hanging from it and statues of polar bears and penguins.

They also have a 'Santa's Postbox' outside in which children can write their Christmas wish list to Father Christmas.

The decorations cost about £1000 and they have been putting on the annual festive show for about 10 years now. Over the last decade they have managed to raise more than £3000 for the skin disorder charity Debra.

Mrs Thornton said: "It has just grown and grown every year. We get people driving up and stopping to have their picture taken.

"If children put their addresses on the letters to Santa then they will receive a reply, we just ask for a small donation to the charity in return.

"They call the illness the 'worst condition you have never heard of' so as much as raising money we want to raise awareness too."