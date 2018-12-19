With 13 Christmas trees, is this South Yorkshire's most festive home?  

Most of us settle for one Christmas tree, a bit of tinsel and a few sparkly lights.

But not the Thornton family.

Decorations outside the property.

It is fair to say they do not do things by half.

For they have turned their Treeton home into a winter wonderland decorating both inside and out with sparkly lights, festive figures and an incredible 13 Christmas trees.

READ MORE: Ram raiders drive car into JD Sports in Sheffield

It is also possible that they were the first in the region to get into the festive spirit as they put their decorations up just days after Bonfire Night in early November.

Christmas trees outside the home.

This year's extravaganza follows an epic effort in 2016 and 2017 in which the family had their Christmas tree up all year round, which included decorating it with Easter eggs in the spring, buckets and spades in the summer and scary trinkets for Halloween.

The spectacle draws visitors from across the county to their home in Admiral Biggs Drive every year - but there is a serious reason behind all the fanfare.

READ MORE: These are the worst performing Sheffield primary schools according to government figures

Parents Jessica and Scott decided on the festive venture to help give their children Jasper, aged nine, and Phoenix-Rae, aged 13, the 'best Christmas ever' as they both have the life-limiting illness Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Top left Jessica Thornton, bottom left, Phoenix-Rae Thornton, middle Jasper Thornton, top right Scott Thornton and bottom right Ebony Thornton.

The rare condition causes the skin to cut more easily than normal and leaves the children in a lot of pain most of the time.

Mum Jessica, a 36-year-old teacher, said: "The kids are so brave and for them it is basically like walking around with third-degree burns every day.

"We never know what will be around the corner so we try not to take life too seriously and try to give our kids the best Christmas ever each year.

“We love to spread a bit of festive sparkle while raising money for charity each year.”

One of the trees.

She added that Jasper and Phoenix-Rae, along with their other child Ebony, "love" the decorations, which along with all the Christmas trees, includes a snow village scene, a washing line with Father Christmas' clothes hanging from it and statues of polar bears and penguins.

They also have a 'Santa's Postbox' outside in which children can write their Christmas wish list to Father Christmas.

Over the last decade they have managed to raise more than £5000 for the skin disorder charity Debra.

Jessica and her husband Scott, aged 37, have also just launched a new business 'Battleaxe Urban Axe Throwing' at Kelham Island.

This will give customers the unique experience of spending the day as a Viking and trying out a bit of axe throwing.

There will also be a corner of the venue where a Christmas tree will be up all year round, alongside a donation box in aid of charity Debra.

Jessica Thornton and her year round Xmas tree.

Said Jessica: “As you can see we are an unusual family and we like to do things differently!

“My husband has always been interested in Vikings and we visited Norway and Iceland to learn about the ancient art of axe throwing.

“We decided to set up the business in an old paint factory in Kelham Island because it is a bit ‘oldy worldy’ down there and would fit in with that theme.

READ MORE: Killers locked up for over 53 years in one week of justice at Sheffield Crown Court

“We will have the tree up all year round so people can also donate.

“The decorations have cost us thousands over the years but it is all worth it.”