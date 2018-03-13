Witnesses claim Sheffield crash is a 'hit-and-run'

Witnesses claim a major crash in Sheffield this afternoon was a hit-and-run incident.

Part of Prince of Wales Road, at the junction with Poole Road, in Darnall was closed by police at about 2pm earlier today following a road traffic collision.

A number of motorists who were passing at the time claimed there had been a collision between two vehicles. It is also alleged a man was then knocked over by a vehicle which then left the scene.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed there had been a collision but have not yet commented on the hit-and-run claims.

Other motorists described a huge police presence in the area, with many claiming both marked and undercover police cars were present, along with mounted police and officers with dogs.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment and are awaiting a reply.