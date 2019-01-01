Witnesses to New Year’s Eve assault in Sheffield wanted by police

Witnesses to a serious New Year’s Eve assault in Sheffield are being urged to come forward.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed an attack in Chapeltown, which left a 27-year-old man seriously injured.

Violence flared in Market Place and officers investigating the incident want to establish exactly what happened before, during and after the attack at around 8.25pm.

A large crime scene cordon was erected last night and remained in place this morning.

Officers carrying out enquiries in the town will be examining CCTV footage from in and around the crime scene.

The attack victim was taken to hospital, where he remains today in a serious but stable condition.

He was reportedly stabbed, although the nature of the man’s injuries have not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 718 of December 31.