Woman allegedly attacked and robbed on Doncaster street

A woman was allegedly attacked and robbed while walking down a street in Doncaster.

The incident happened in Wath Road, Mexborough, on Saturday, May 5, at about 3am when she was approached by two people who reportedly attacked her before making off with a quantity of cash.

Police have since arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

He has since been released under investigation as enquires continue.

