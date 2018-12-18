Woman appears at court charged over Sheffield tram crash that killed pensioner

A woman has appeared at court over a Sheffield tram crash in which an 81-year-old man was killed.

Julie Turner, 55, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, accused of causing death by careless driving.

The charge relates to a collision that took place at the Woodbourn Road tram stop in Attercliffe on December 22, 2016, and caused the death of Saleh Qassim Saleh.

Turner did not enter a plea during this afternoon’s hearing.

Magistrates sent to the case to Sheffield Crown Court, and released Turner, of Acre Gate, High Green on bail until her next court appearance.