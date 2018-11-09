Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Sheffield

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in a domestic incident at a house in Sheffield.
The 33-year-old was found injured at a property in Eastern Crescent, Arbourthorne, last night.
Emergency services were called to the house at around 6.50pm and the man was taken to hospital then later discharged.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is being held today on suspicion of attempted murder.