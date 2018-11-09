Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Sheffield

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in a domestic incident at a house in Sheffield.

The 33-year-old was found injured at a property in Eastern Crescent, Arbourthorne, last night.

A man was stabbed in a domestic incident in Sheffield

CRIME: Sheffield house torched in arson attack

Emergency services were called to the house at around 6.50pm and the man was taken to hospital then later discharged.

POLICE: Reward of £5,000 still available in police hunt for man wanted over Sheffield murder

DEATH: Funeral planned for young mum murdered in home near Doncaster

A 28-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is being held today on suspicion of attempted murder.