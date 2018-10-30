Woman cut free from car after smash on Sheffield road

A woman was cut free from her car after a collision in Sheffield.
The casualty was in one of two cars involved in a collision on Prince of Wales Road at its junction with Mather Road, Darnall, last night.
Firefighters had to cut the trapped woman free.
Police officers and paramedics were also called to the crash scene.
No other details have yet been released.