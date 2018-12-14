Woman dies after horror motorbike crash on major Sheffield road 

A woman has died after being hit by a motorbike on a busy Sheffield road.

The 75-year-old pedestrian was struck by the white KSR Moto motorcycle on Handsworth Road opposite the junction with Fitzalan Road.

Scene on Handsworth Road - Google Maps

She was rushed to hospital on Friday, December 7, in a critical condition follow the crash and has spent the week fighting for her life.

However, police have today confirmed that the woman died as a result of her injuries last night.

South Yorkshire Police have previously said they are not treating the crash as a hit-and-run incident and that no arrests have been made yet.

Any information call police on 101.