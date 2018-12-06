Woman in ‘lucky escape’ after flat fire in Sheffield

A Sheffield woman had a ‘lucky escape’ from a flat fire – after her smoke alarm alerted her to the blaze.

The woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, was woken up by her smoke alarm sounding at around 5am today to find her ground floor flat on fire.

A fire broke out in a flat in Lowedges, Sheffield, this morning

Flames were contained to a porch area at the rear of the flat on Lowesdges Road, Lowedges, but the rest of her home was smoke-logged.

The woman managed to escape and raised the alarm.

She was taken to hospital for a check-up after inhaling smoke.

An investigation into the cause of the fire in now under way.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Had it not been for the smoke alarm alerting her to the fire this could have been a very serious incident.

“Firefighters are now reminding residents that if a fire does start, smoke alarms can give you an early warning, giving you the vital extra seconds needed to escape.

“But smoke alarms only save lives if they are working properly. To ensure your smoke alarms are working when you need to them test regularly by holding down the ‘test’ button until it beeps

“Change the battery when the low battery warning operates and make sure they are free from dust and dirt.”