Woman in onesie gave ‘right hook’ to man in Sheffield street 

Motorists in a Sheffield suburb were left stunned this morning after witnessing a bizarre altercation.

Witnesses describe seeing a woman dressed in a onesie punching a man in the head in Bannerdale Road, close to its junction with Abbeydale Road, shortly after 10am this morning.

Passer-by Ben Green, who was driving along Bannerdale Road at the time, witnessed the incident.

He said: "A woman in a onesie ran up to a man and gave him a proper right hook around the head.

"He pushed her away and they continued to shout and each other.

"They started to walk in opposite directions, turning every now and again to hurl insults at each other.

"It was all very bizarre and surreal."

