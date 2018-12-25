Woman on Christmas Day walk in Peak District taken to hospital after suffering a fall

A woman on Christmas Day walk in the Peak District has been taken to hospital after suffering a fall.

The incident happened shortly before noon at Mam Farm near Castleton in the Hope Valley.

Volunteers from the Edale and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams were dispatched to the scene where they found the woman had fallen and injured her leg.

She was carried by stretcher to the road where an ambulance took her onto hospital.

The Buxton Mountain Rescue Team thanked both team’s volunteers for responding so quickly and professionally on Christmas Day.