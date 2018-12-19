Woman released from hospital after horror Woodhead Pass crash which killed two others

A woman injured in a collision on the Woodhead Pass which killed two others has been discharged from hospital.

She was seriously injured when the white Fiat 500 she was travelling in was involved in a crash with a blue Mini Cooper on the A628 at Dunford Bridge, Barnsley, last Saturday afternoon.

Two other women, aged 20 and 22, who were also in the Fiat, died in the 1.30pm smash.

They have not yet been named.

A man and woman in the Mini escaped with minor injuries.

Witnesses, anyone who saw the cars before the collision and those with dash-cam footage are urged to come forward.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 431 of December 15.